RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

“Inganzo ya Kayirebwaâ€ music show set for April

By Leave a Comment

For a musician that is considered a custodian of Rwandan folk music and traditional values, Kayirebwa's event is more than just music and a quick …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire