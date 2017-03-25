Regional electronic cargo tracking system unveiled

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) on Friday commissioned its Electronic Cargo Tracking System (eCTs) which will help reduce transit time, enhance …
Rwanda to send troops to South Sudan
Josiane shares her story during visit to Tinahely
Athletics team in Kampala for 2017 IAAF World X-Country
AS Kigali eye revenge against Rayon Sports
The coming ban on nuclear weapons
Nzamwita apologises amid calls to step down
Editorial: Victims of the Genocide need full justice
Partnerships will deliver quality healthcare
Brazil on brink, Messi revives Argentina
Hagumintwari on how friends convinced him to play basketball, injury woes, and comeback
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) on Friday commissioned its Electronic Cargo Tracking System (eCTs) which will help reduce transit time, enhance …
Leave a Reply