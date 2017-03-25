RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

CoK, security personnel chart ways to secure public buildings

By Leave a Comment

The meeting, held at the City Hall, was also attended by the Commissioner for Counter-terrorism in Rwanda National Police (RNP), Assistant …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire