RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan girl on Trócaire box says thank you to people of Derry

By Leave a Comment

Trócaire's 2004 Lenten campaign focused on Rwanda and highlighted the situation in the country ten years after the genocide of 1994. Josiane …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire