RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: World TB Day – an Opportunity to Galvanise United Action to End the Disease in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda, through its Ministry of Health, has adopted these new strategies and made good progress in its quest to reduce transmission of the disease.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire