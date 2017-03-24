RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

North Berwick youngsters changing lives in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

North Berwick Youth Project took 13 teenagers – aged between 16 and 19 –on a two-week trip to Rwanda, where they helped volunteer on a number …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire