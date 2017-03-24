RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

For Tech Startups, Rwanda Is Becoming The Test Kitchen Of Africa

By Leave a Comment

It is almost 23 years to the day since the Rwandan genocide, when an estimated 800,000 people were killed. For most people who think of Rwanda, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire