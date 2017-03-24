RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

CMA optimistic about bourse rebound, moves to attract more local investors

By Leave a Comment

According to the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) annual report for 2016, the Rwanda Share Index (RSI) for domestic counters dropped to 119.91 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire