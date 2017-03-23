RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Fails to Answer Victoire Ingabire’s Appeal

By Leave a Comment

The reasons given by the Rwandan government in a letter to the ACHPR, include lack of impartiality of the Court due to the sources of its funding.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire