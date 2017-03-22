RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda government sale of I&M Bank stake oversubscribed

By Leave a Comment

The Rwandan government's sale of its stake of 19.81 percent in I&M Bank (Rwanda) Limited to the public has been oversubscribed, the finance …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire