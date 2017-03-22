RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Catholic Church’s Genocide Remorse – Better Late Than Never

By Leave a Comment

Today Rwanda is living its Galileo moments, after Pope Francis expressed remorse for the Church's failings and involvement of its clergy in the 1994 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire