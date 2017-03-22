RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Pope Francis apologizes for church’s complicity in Rwandan genocide

By Leave a Comment

(Reuters/Tony Gentile)Pope Francis poses with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette during a private meeting at the Vatican …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire