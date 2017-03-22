Pope Francis apologizes for church’s complicity in Rwandan genocide

(Reuters/Tony Gentile)Pope Francis poses with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette during a private meeting at the Vatican …
New app to ease networking for Rwanda women entrepreneurs
Rwanda: Pope Apologizes for Church Failure During Rwandan Genocide
Sons' plea to Rwanda's president over pregnant mother held in prison
Rwanda: Catholic Church's Genocide Remorse - Better Late Than Never
Rwanda: Experts Push for Archiving to Preserve Genocide Memory
We lost focus at Tour of Cameroon, admits Team Rwanda coach
Rwanda: Top Gospel Artists to Grace Bizimana's Easter Concert
Rwanda needs church participation in 'education journey'
Rwanda: Detained pregnant wife of activist to appear in court
Rwanda News Wire
(Reuters/Tony Gentile)Pope Francis poses with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette during a private meeting at the Vatican …
Leave a Reply