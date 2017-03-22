RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Malawi ready for second bid to extradite Genocide suspect Murekezi

By Leave a Comment

The two countries last month signed an extradition treaty, which paved way for Murekezi to be returned to Rwanda to face the Genocide crimes he …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire