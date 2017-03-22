RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Death of ex-Minister’s Wife Blocks Trial of ‘British Woman’

By Leave a Comment

The Rwandan-British woman Violette Uwamahoro who was arrested in Rwanda over “serious crimes” had been scheduled to appear in court today …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire