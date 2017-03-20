RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s only registered opposition party picks candidate to face Kagame

By Leave a Comment

The head of Rwanda's only registered opposition party, the tiny Green Party, said on Sunday he will stand against President Paul Kagame, who is …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire