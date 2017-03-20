RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan Women Urged to Open Personal Bank Accounts

By Leave a Comment

Rwandan women have been called upon to fully embrace financial savings culture by opening accounts in banks and micro financial institutions as a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire