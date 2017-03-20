RwandaWire

Rwanda: Taxi-Moto Operators Urged to Take Lead in Crime Prevention

POLICE have asked commercial motorcyclists operating in Kigali city to step up their operations against rogue individuals who may cause insecurity.

