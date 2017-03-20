RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: 20 Years Later, Nyange School Heroes Celebrated

By Leave a Comment

Despite the physical and psychological injuries that they suffered when a militia group attacked Nyange Secondary School 20 years ago, survivors …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire