RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

The liberation of South Africa wasn’t a one man’s prowess, but a continental struggle

By Leave a Comment

As a Rwandan this resonates, oh too well with me. That the Belgians came and convinced us that we were different, that we were not meant to live …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire