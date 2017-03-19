RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s President backs Broadband Commission’s rural connectivity plan

By Leave a Comment

A new commitment to broadband rollout by the United Nation's Broadband Commission has received open endorsement by the body's Co-Chair and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire