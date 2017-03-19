RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Polish priest appointed Vatican’s nuncio in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Roman Catholic leader Pope Francis has appointed Polish priest Andrzej Józwowicz as nuncio, or diplomatic envoy, to the Republic of Rwanda, at the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire