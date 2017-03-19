RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Husband of British woman held in Rwanda tells of welfare fears as he reveals she is pregnant

By Leave a Comment

Violette Uwamahoro was arrested and held incommunicado after travelling to Rwanda for her father's funeral last month. Her husband, who says her …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire