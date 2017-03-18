RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘White Fathers’ Congregation Leaves Rwanda for Good

By Leave a Comment

Christians will, in near future see pioneers of the Roman Catholic Church in Rwanda only in archive pictures. The Congregation of Missionaries of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire