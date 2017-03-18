Rwanda: Former Street Vendors Breathe a Sigh of Relief

It is a hot afternoon when I visit a former street vendors' market at Kisementi, Remera, in Kigali. The market structure can accommodate up to 30 …
Genocide Remains Decomposing at Major Memorial Site
'White Fathers' Congregation Leaves Rwanda for Good
Uganda beat Rwanda to qualify for 2017 AfroBasket
Kagame Meets Rwandan Community in China
Kasirye hands in transfer request at Congolese club
Mother held in Rwanda faces future in jail
Editorial: Insurance sector needs constant monitoring
Another strange French disaster
The new headache for local insurance players
Rwanda News Wire
It is a hot afternoon when I visit a former street vendors' market at Kisementi, Remera, in Kigali. The market structure can accommodate up to 30 …
Leave a Reply