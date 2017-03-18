She is known for a series of gigs as a TV and radio host, MC and DJ. Anita Pendo's determination to break into the male dominated field is what has …
APR face Pepiniere seeking to go top
Pendo on breaking into the entertainment industry
Journalism demands sacrifice, says veteran American journalist
How not to market Kigali's luxury villas
EALA not giving up on bills returned by Tanzania
Kamurasi juggling work with music
Pursue win-win partnerships: Kagame to African envoys
BRD, Govt to partner in $200m housing project for civil servants
Rwanda News Wire
She is known for a series of gigs as a TV and radio host, MC and DJ. Anita Pendo's determination to break into the male dominated field is what has …
Leave a Reply