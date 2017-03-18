RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Journalism demands sacrifice, says veteran American journalist

By Leave a Comment

Alison was in Rwanda recently to discuss with journalists about 'Digital first.' Sunday Times' Sharon Kantengwa sought her impressions of the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire