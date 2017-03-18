RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Gashora residents given the green light to exploit marshland

By Leave a Comment

Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture indicate that Rwanda produces 55,000 tonnes of milled rice every season while 126,931 tonnes of rice was …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire