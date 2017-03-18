RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EALA not giving up on bills returned by Tanzania

By Leave a Comment

The Bills are the Electronic Transactions Bill and the EAC Creative and Cultural Industries Bill, both authored by MP Dr James Ndahiro (Rwanda), and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire