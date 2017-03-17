RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Uganda police spokesperson gunned down in Kampala

By Leave a Comment

Three people including Uganda Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi were shot dead this morning in the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire