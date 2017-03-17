RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s lovers can teach SA men a thing or two about orgasms

By Leave a Comment

From the documentary, Sacred Water (directed by Olivier Jourdain), we learn that Rwandan men (it is not specified if it applies to the whole nation or a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire