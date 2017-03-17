RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Tops African Countries Again in Global Data Index

By Leave a Comment

The latest edition of the open data barometer confirms Rwanda as the Africa's continental leader when it comes to open data. Ranked first once again …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire