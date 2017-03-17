RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Last call for Microsoft #Insiders4Good East African programme

By Leave a Comment

Microsoft has launched its first #Insiders4Good East African fellowship programme, seeking entrepreneurs in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire