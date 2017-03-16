Mobisol and MTN Launch High-Performance Smart Phone on Affordable Payment Plan

In a joint statement between MTN Rwanda and Mobisol Rwanda in Kigali, … By launching the smart phone on a rent-to-own basis, Mobisol Rwanda, …
Destination Africa: big growth in international arrivals
Africans living "off-grid" may help solve continent's energy crisis - Annan panel
Genocide survivor plays in Pontypridd match featuring Rwandan and Syrian teams
Over 100 Kenyan investors attend Rwanda Business Forum in Nairobi
Rwanda: President Kagame Chairs Broadband Commission Meeting
Kenya planning to ban use of plastic bags from August 2017
Rwanda has registered 5.9 percent GDP growth during 2016
Kenya: Egypt Down Kenya in Fiba Championship Qualifiers
Rwanda News Wire
In a joint statement between MTN Rwanda and Mobisol Rwanda in Kigali, … By launching the smart phone on a rent-to-own basis, Mobisol Rwanda, …
Leave a Reply