RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Mobisol and MTN Launch High-Performance Smart Phone on Affordable Payment Plan

By Leave a Comment

In a joint statement between MTN Rwanda and Mobisol Rwanda in Kigali, … By launching the smart phone on a rent-to-own basis, Mobisol Rwanda, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire