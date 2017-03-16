RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kagame to Hold Talks With Chinese President Tomorrow

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda and the quick emerging China have good relationship which is … Rwanda and China will share the cost of these roads, $ 76million (Rwf 63 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire