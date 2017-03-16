RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

I&M Rwanda named among top 30 banks in Africa

By Leave a Comment

Finance Minister Claver Gatete and I&M Bank Rwanda's board chairman Bill Irwin give explanations at the launch of the sale of the State's shares in …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire