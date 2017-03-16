RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Destination Africa: big growth in international arrivals

By Leave a Comment

The data comes ahead of the influential Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) which will again run alongside AviaDev Africa in Kigali, Rwanda on …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire