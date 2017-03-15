Alumnus finds ‘truth and reconciliation’ in new play

Conflicts in Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Northern Ireland, South Africa and Bosnia are the focus of a play written by debbie tucker green, which examines the …
Mobisol and MTN Rwanda offer Tecno phone on instalments
South Sudan excited by first Zone V appearance
Another FDLR Senior Commander Defects
Young girl who featured on 2004 Trócaire box visits Ireland to say thank you
Kenyan women sparkle as men stumble at Afro Basket
Regional banks downsize staff as they embrace IT solutions
Girl who featured on Trócaire box says thanks
Rwanda's President on Africa's Fate in an Age of Populism
Rwanda: Kenyan Comedian Omondi to Perform in Kigali This Month
Rwanda News Wire
Conflicts in Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Northern Ireland, South Africa and Bosnia are the focus of a play written by debbie tucker green, which examines the …
Leave a Reply