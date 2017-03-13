RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

It was an evening of culture nostalgia at ‘Imihigoy’Intore’

By Leave a Comment

People of all ages graced the cultural evening on Friday in the main auditorium of University of Rwanda Huye Campus. For those who turned up, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire