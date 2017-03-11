Previous historical injustices had led Rwandans to believe that they were not as capable and had to rely on other people to provide for them, he said.
Rwanda Bourse Moves to Boost Trade Volumes, Infuse Liquidity
VIDEO: Kagame delivers lecture at Harvard Kennedy School
VIDEO: Kagame highlights role of ownership in sustainable transformation
Rwanda, Mali to bolster bilateral judicial ties
Support policies on women empowerment, men told
Kigali Arbitration Centre handles cases worth $100m
RNOSC's new leadership will have a lot to prove
City of Kigali must firmly remain on course
Rwanda News Wire
Previous historical injustices had led Rwandans to believe that they were not as capable and had to rely on other people to provide for them, he said.
Leave a Reply