RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘Kanta’ Hair Dye Suppliers in Bitter Legal Fight

By Leave a Comment

In Rwanda Kanta is registered under MININTCO (R) Ltd in the office of the … popularity which their client has built in the Rwandan market for years.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire