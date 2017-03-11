RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Do women a favour, stop favouring them

By Leave a Comment

… fresh opportunities is a must; it is in that context that I on Tuesday afternoon had lunch with four of Miss Rwanda finalists, the 1st and 2nd runners up, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire