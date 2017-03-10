RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

South Korea’s president formally ousted by court

By Leave a Comment

In a historic, unanimous ruling Friday, South Korea's Constitutional Court formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire