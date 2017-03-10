RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Patient Bizimana to stage Easter concert

By Leave a Comment

Gospel artiste and piano maestro, Patient Bizimana, will sooth Christians with gospel ballads in a concert at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Kigali on Easter …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire