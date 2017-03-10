RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kigali women’s handicraft fair boosts Made-in-Rwanda drive

By Leave a Comment

Rwandans have been urged to continue supporting handicraft makers and other local producers by buying locally-made goods. While opening a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire