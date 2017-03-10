RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

FIBA AfroBasket 2017 Group F Qualifiers a do-or-die for Rwanda, says Mugabe

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI (FIBA AfroBasket 2017) – Rwanda men's national team are yearning to make a return to the FIBA AfroBasket after they missed out on the 2015 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire