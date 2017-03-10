RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Amal Clooney warns ISIS genocide could be “another Rwanda”

By Leave a Comment

Amal Clooney is continuing to call for action against ISIS. On Thursday (09 MARCH) the human rights lawyer and activist spoke at the United Nations …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire