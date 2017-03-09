RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Preview the Latest Fashion Collection from Belgian-Rwandan Pop Star Stromae

By Leave a Comment

For the Belgian-Rwandan artist, who performs entirely in French, it's a very different story elsewhere around the globe, particularly Europe—his 2013 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire