RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Nine more teams cruise to Peace Cup round of 32

By Leave a Comment

Rayon Sports are title holders after they edged archrivals APR FC 1-0 in last year's final, which gave the Blues the right to represent Rwanda at this …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire