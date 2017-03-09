RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Farmers welcome completion of 700 kilometre feeder roads

By Leave a Comment

Fulgence Nsengiyumva, the State Minister for Agriculture (2ndL); Michael Ryan, the head of the EU Delegation to Rwanda (2nd R); and the Mayor of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire