RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EDITORIAL: Turning Rwanda into a technological hub is taking shape

By Leave a Comment

A Swiss cyber security firm, WISeKey, announced this week it will be opening a Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) centre of excellence in Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire